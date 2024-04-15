Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 54,428 call options on the company. This is an increase of 112% compared to the typical daily volume of 25,701 call options.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of SPXS traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,679,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,429,002. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXS. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $58,128,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,172,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after buying an additional 931,858 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,202,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 42,942.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 258,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 257,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 186,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 134,480 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

