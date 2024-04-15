StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Sientra Stock Down 18.7 %
SIEN opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Sientra has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sientra by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $845,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 29,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.
About Sientra
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sientra
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.