StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Sientra Stock Down 18.7 %

SIEN opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Sientra has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Sientra alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sientra by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $845,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 29,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.