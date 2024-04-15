StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut Southwestern Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.11.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SWN opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 390.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

