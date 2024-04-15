StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

WWR opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Westwater Resources has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westwater Resources during the first quarter worth $232,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources during the first quarter worth $128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 21.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 73,887.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 30,294 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

