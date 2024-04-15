StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Get HireRight alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HireRight

HireRight Stock Performance

HireRight stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. HireRight has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $40.16 million, a P/E ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.35 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of HireRight by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HireRight by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,668,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.