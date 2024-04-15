StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NS. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

NuStar Energy stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.70. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 107.61%. The business had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Stories

