StockNews.com Lowers FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

FS Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FSBW opened at $31.93 on Thursday. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $249.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.92.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.21%. Analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 69.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

