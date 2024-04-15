STP (STPT) 1-Day Volume Tops $7.60 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0520 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, STP has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. STP has a market cap of $101.03 million and $7.60 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010923 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,249.13 or 0.99934545 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011009 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000053 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05318925 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $9,466,509.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

