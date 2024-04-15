Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,839 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $45,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,364,000 after buying an additional 129,555 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Public Storage by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,032,000 after buying an additional 729,262 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Public Storage by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 22.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,949,000 after acquiring an additional 451,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,512,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSA. Scotiabank raised their price target on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Public Storage stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $270.99. 38,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,018. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $312.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

