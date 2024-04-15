Strs Ohio Sells 2,417 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $50,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Blue Whale Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the third quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,386,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 32,411.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,930,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.27.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research stock traded up $19.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $976.51. 42,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $482.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $940.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $792.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

