Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NYSE:SMFG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.52. 1,712,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,980. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 68,654 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 75,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 857,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

