Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance
NYSE:SMFG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.52. 1,712,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,980. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.