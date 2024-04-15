Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 11,163 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,457,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $221,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,800,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,529,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,353,000 after acquiring an additional 840,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,062,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,937,000 after acquiring an additional 673,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $85.64 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day moving average of $84.13.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

