Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $207.91 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 987,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $207,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $610,482,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,103 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 261.4% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,320,000 after acquiring an additional 925,939 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,218,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,771,000 after acquiring an additional 577,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 992.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 623,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,508,000 after acquiring an additional 566,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock opened at $209.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.57. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.70.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

