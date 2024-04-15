Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,208,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63,779 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $180,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $1,172,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after purchasing an additional 739,411 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 414.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 41,524 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $1,279,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 25.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,169,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,950,000 after purchasing an additional 236,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $35.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.28.

Read Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.