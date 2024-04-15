Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.09.

A number of research firms have commented on SUM. Barclays upped their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Summit Materials from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Summit Materials from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

SUM opened at $41.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Summit Materials has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $44.89.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $613.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,978,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,688,000 after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,978,000 after purchasing an additional 485,086 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,028,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,324,000 after purchasing an additional 208,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,435,000 after purchasing an additional 519,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,650,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,500 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

