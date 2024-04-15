Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.80

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.01 ($0.05), with a volume of 3350596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.15 ($0.05).

Surface Transforms Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £14.11 million, a P/E ratio of -133.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.96.

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

Featured Stories

