Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYF shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 148,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,106 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 102,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,540,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 93,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYF opened at $40.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $43.83.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

