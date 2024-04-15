Syntax Research Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Syntax Research Inc. lessened its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,689,000 after acquiring an additional 796,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 345,756 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,370,000 after buying an additional 220,263 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.84. The stock had a trading volume of 704,321 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average is $93.41. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

