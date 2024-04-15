Syntax Research Inc. Purchases 16,262 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Syntax Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,262 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for approximately 2.2% of Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 82,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,547,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $645,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTR shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC cut their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.95.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

