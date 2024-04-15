Syntax Research Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Syntax Research Inc. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,091 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.8% of Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $439.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,397,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,824,547. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $438.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.24.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.