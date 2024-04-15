Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sysmex Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Sysmex stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.66. Sysmex has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $36.57.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Sysmex had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $770.84 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysmex will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

