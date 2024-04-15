Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

TSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $142.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $739.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $158.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,898 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,356,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,301,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,928 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 330.5% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,514 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.