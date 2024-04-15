Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $41.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $863,000. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.7% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 29,909 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 22.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 258.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 42,884 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 30,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

