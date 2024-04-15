Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSHA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.88.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $888,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378,974 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth $1,060,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth $12,096,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth $4,740,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.