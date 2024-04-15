TD Securities Trims Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Target Price to C$106.00

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 99.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cogeco

Cogeco Price Performance

CGO stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$53.14. 8,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,830. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.99, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Cogeco has a 52-week low of C$44.62 and a 52-week high of C$62.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$427.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.26.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$751.91 million for the quarter. Cogeco had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogeco will post 10.1988848 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogeco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.