Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.62 and last traded at $59.28. 386,931 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 344,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TGLS

Tecnoglass Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $194.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 313,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after buying an additional 22,169 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 577,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,410,000 after buying an additional 385,265 shares during the period. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

(Get Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.