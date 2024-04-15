Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Position Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $38,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $698,325,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,332,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 929,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,977,000 after purchasing an additional 193,544 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,965,000 after purchasing an additional 151,659 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $400.21. 9,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,335. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $364.98 and a 1-year high of $448.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,348,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,348,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

