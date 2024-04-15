Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,218,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,219 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $240,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.91.

Shares of TER stock opened at $105.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.33. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $182,928.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

