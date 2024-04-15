TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$183.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$209.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$214.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$204.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$179.90. The company has a market cap of C$18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$137.36 and a 12-month high of C$220.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47.

In other TFI International news, insider TFI International Inc. bought 66,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$191.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,809,348.94. In related news, Director Sébastien Martel bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$194.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$292,063.95. Also, insider TFI International Inc. purchased 66,895 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$191.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,809,348.94. In the last quarter, insiders bought 68,471 shares of company stock worth $13,116,112 and sold 52,706 shares worth $11,109,229. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

