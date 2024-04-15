The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.53.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $169.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.11. Boeing has a 1-year low of $169.37 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in Boeing by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 60,470 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

