The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Lessened by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,416,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661,507. The stock has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $73.65.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

