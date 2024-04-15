The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 275,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 163,579 shares.The stock last traded at $18.48 and had previously closed at $19.40.
The India Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54.
The India Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The India Fund
The India Fund Company Profile
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The India Fund
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.