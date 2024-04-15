The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 275,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 163,579 shares.The stock last traded at $18.48 and had previously closed at $19.40.

The India Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54.

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The India Fund

The India Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in The India Fund by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in The India Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The India Fund by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 129,287.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

