The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,386 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,124 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $28,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,112,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,561. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $102.84. The firm has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.