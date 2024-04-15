Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of THR opened at $30.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.83.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $136.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.22 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger L. Fix purchased 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $39,963.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,616.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,841,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,587,000 after buying an additional 916,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,341,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,335,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,724,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,382,000 after purchasing an additional 533,474 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

