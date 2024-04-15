Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TLYS. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $8.75 to $8.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $175.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.58. Tilly’s has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $9.50.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.65 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tilly’s

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $182,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,686,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,870,007.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 403,320 shares of company stock worth $2,956,114. 27.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,273,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,605,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

