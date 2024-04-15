tinyBuild’s (TBLD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

TBLD stock opened at GBX 6.02 ($0.08) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of £23.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00 and a beta of -0.40. tinyBuild has a 52-week low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 55 ($0.70).

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.

