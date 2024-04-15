tinyBuild’s (TBLD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
tinyBuild Price Performance
TBLD stock opened at GBX 6.02 ($0.08) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of £23.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00 and a beta of -0.40. tinyBuild has a 52-week low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 55 ($0.70).
tinyBuild Company Profile
