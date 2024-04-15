Tnf LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tnf LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.37. 6,219,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,162,127. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.53.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

