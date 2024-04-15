Tnf LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tnf LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 26,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 61,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.80 on Monday, hitting $238.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,968. The firm has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

