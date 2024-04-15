Tnf LLC Buys 50 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tnf LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $395.20. 498,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,691. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $384.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

