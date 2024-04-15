Tnf LLC Buys New Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Tnf LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $412.30. 207,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.85 and a fifty-two week high of $440.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $414.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.