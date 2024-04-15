Tnf LLC Sells 184 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tnf LLC decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.7 %

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.99. The stock had a trading volume of 697,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $204.20. The firm has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.24 and a 200 day moving average of $186.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.83%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

