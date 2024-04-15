Toast (NYSE:TOST) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Toast from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.53.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $23.82 on Thursday. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toast will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,835,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,356,760.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,835,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,356,760.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $108,650.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,508.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 364,747 shares of company stock worth $7,517,515. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 691,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 353,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,579 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,409 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $24,647,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $936,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

