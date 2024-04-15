TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $34.34

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.34, but opened at $33.08. TORM shares last traded at $33.29, with a volume of 382,892 shares trading hands.

TORM Trading Down 6.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $387.78 million during the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 42.64%.

TORM Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TORM

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.52%. TORM’s payout ratio is 57.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TORM by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,151,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after buying an additional 683,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TORM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,253,000 after buying an additional 19,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TORM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,306,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TORM by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,317,000 after buying an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in TORM by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 559,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,430,000 after buying an additional 116,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About TORM

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

