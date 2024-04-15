Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 3,118 put options on the company. This is an increase of 117% compared to the typical volume of 1,436 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 801.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Price Performance

Shares of MJ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.72. 2,861,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,478. Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40.

About Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

