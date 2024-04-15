Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Down to $32.59

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.59, but opened at $28.37. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 2,531,801 shares trading hands.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 16.4 %

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

As of March 25, 2024, Digital World Acquisition Corp. was acquired by Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., in a reverse merger transaction. Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses.

