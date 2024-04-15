Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Acquired by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Trustmark worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Trustmark from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trustmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Trustmark Price Performance

Trustmark stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.04. 196,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,840. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.63 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

