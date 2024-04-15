Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Trustmark from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Trustmark from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Trustmark by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 61,194 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 924.4% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 142,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 128,623 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 83,181 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 124,890 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

