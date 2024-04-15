Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.17).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

NYSE:TPC opened at $14.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $728.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $16.33.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. Research analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

In related news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 20,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $251,757.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $211,683.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 20,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $251,757.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,201 shares of company stock valued at $822,980. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tutor Perini

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 17.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

