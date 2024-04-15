UBS Group Boosts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $80.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.61.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $72.15. 2,303,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,010,502. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.42. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Analysts expect that Western Digital will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Western Digital news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $31,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $28,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

