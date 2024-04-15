UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Down 2.8%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.07 and last traded at $20.12. 3,313,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 8,982,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UiPath from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.41.

The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,360 over the last 90 days. 31.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,786,000 after acquiring an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

